Analysts Predict OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) To Reach $8.50 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) saw 1.36 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.21 trading at $0.01 or 0.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.12B. That most recent trading price of OPK’s stock is at a discount of -83.18% from its 52-week high price of $5.88 and is indicating a premium of 12.77% from its 52-week low price of $2.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For OPKO Health Inc. (OPK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.47%, in the last five days OPK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/04/22 when the stock touched $3.21 price level, adding 1.53% to its value on the day. OPKO Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.50% in past 5-day. OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) showed a performance of -31.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 49.21 million shares which calculate 11.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.48% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -164.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -86.92% for stock’s current value.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that OPKO Health Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.00% while that of industry is 15.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -140.00% in the current quarter and calculating -40.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $318.35 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $362.33 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $494.67 million and $545.16 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -35.60% while estimating it to be -33.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 109.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.00%.

OPK Dividends

OPKO Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 16 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.21% institutions for OPKO Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at OPK for having 35.47 million shares of worth $129.45 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 34.83 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $127.11 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 14.8 million shares of worth $54.02 million or 2.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.46 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $38.19 million in the company or a holder of 1.54% of company’s stock.