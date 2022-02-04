Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) Adds 8.18% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In recent trading session, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.81 trading at $0.03 or 3.99% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $128.22M. That most recent trading price of USAS’s stock is at a discount of -260.49% from its 52-week high price of $2.92 and is indicating a premium of 16.05% from its 52-week low price of $0.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 738.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.99%, in the last five days USAS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/04/22 when the stock touched $0.81 price level, adding 1.59% to its value on the day. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s shares saw a change of -3.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.18% in past 5-day. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) showed a performance of -5.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.81 million shares which calculate 7.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $0.96 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -239.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.52% for stock’s current value.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -229.17% while that of industry is 12.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.14 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $32.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

USAS Dividends

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.08% institutions for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at USAS for having 8.58 million shares of worth $6.84 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 5.01 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.99 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.77 million shares of worth $6.19 million or 4.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.79 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.45 million in the company or a holder of 3.06% of company’s stock.