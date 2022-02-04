ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Gained 5.17% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In recent trading session, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw 27.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.06 trading at $0.23 or 12.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $80.39M. That most recent trading price of ALJJ’s stock is at a discount of -34.95% from its 52-week high price of $2.78 and is indicating a premium of 53.4% from its 52-week low price of $0.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 208.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.57%, in the last five days ALJJ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/04/22 when the stock touched $2.06 price level, adding 10.82% to its value on the day. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.17% in past 5-day. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) showed a performance of 2.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.22 million shares which calculate 0.46 days to cover the short interests.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.90% during past 5 years.

ALJJ Dividends

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 09 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 51.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.75% institutions for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Verdad Advisers, LP is the top institutional holder at ALJJ for having 0.99 million shares of worth $1.05 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.43 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.28 million shares of worth $0.3 million or 0.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.23 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.24 million in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.