Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Decline -5.07%, More Rally Possible

In recent trading session, Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.29 trading at -$0.71 or -5.07% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.31B. That most recent trading price of AFYA’s stock is at a discount of -112.42% from its 52-week high price of $28.23 and is indicating a premium of 11.59% from its 52-week low price of $11.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 307.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.07%, in the last five days AFYA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $13.29 price level, adding 10.63% to its value on the day. Afya Limited’s shares saw a change of -10.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.28% in past 5-day. Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) showed a performance of -1.55% in past 30-days.

Afya Limited (AFYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Afya Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.03% while that of industry is 23.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.20% in the current quarter and calculating 18.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $88.42 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $98.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $68.39 million and $77.94 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.30% while estimating it to be 26.80% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 37.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.56%.

AFYA Dividends

Afya Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 06 and April 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.75% institutions for Afya Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. BAMCO Inc. is the top institutional holder at AFYA for having 4.15 million shares of worth $81.82 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., which was holding about 2.7 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $53.21 million.

On the other hand, Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Baron Global Advantage Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.17 million shares of worth $42.86 million or 4.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.35 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $26.66 million in the company or a holder of 2.99% of company’s stock.