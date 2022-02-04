Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Adds 4.07% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In recent trading session, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.74 trading at -$0.1 or -2.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $437.26M. That most recent trading price of AFMD’s stock is at a discount of -213.9% from its 52-week high price of $11.74 and is indicating a premium of 4.01% from its 52-week low price of $3.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.47%, in the last five days AFMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $3.74 price level, adding 13.23% to its value on the day. Affimed N.V.’s shares saw a change of -30.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.07% in past 5-day. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) showed a performance of -28.36% in past 30-days.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Affimed N.V. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -44.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.02% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating -1,700.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.72 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.54 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $11.81 million and $8.04 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -26.20% while estimating it to be 18.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.00% during past 5 years.

AFMD Dividends

Affimed N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 13 and April 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.43% institutions for Affimed N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AFMD for having 6.78 million shares of worth $41.89 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P., which was holding about 6.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.84 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.73 million shares of worth $18.54 million or 2.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.34 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.27 million in the company or a holder of 1.36% of company’s stock.