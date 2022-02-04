12-Month Price Target For Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Now Sits At $13.00

In recent trading session, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) saw 2.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.28 trading at -$0.06 or -1.95% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.30B. That most recent trading price of PSFE’s stock is at a discount of -473.48% from its 52-week high price of $18.81 and is indicating a premium of 7.62% from its 52-week low price of $3.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Paysafe Limited (PSFE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.95%, in the last five days PSFE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $3.28 price level, adding 15.46% to its value on the day. Paysafe Limited’s shares saw a change of -14.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.77% in past 5-day. Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) showed a performance of -16.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.53 million shares which calculate 1.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.07% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -296.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.95% for stock’s current value.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $357.37 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $362.73 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

PSFE Dividends

Paysafe Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.76% institutions for Paysafe Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at PSFE for having 123.73 million shares of worth $958.88 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 84.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cannae Holdings, Inc., which was holding about 54.04 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 36.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $418.84 million.

On the other hand, MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.1 million shares of worth $17.75 million or 1.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.14 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.9 million in the company or a holder of 0.78% of company’s stock.