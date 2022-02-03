Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Is Now 19.74% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) saw 2.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.52 trading at -$0.17 or -10.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $917.59M. That closing price of YSG’s stock is at a discount of -1575.66% from its 52-week high price of $25.47 and is indicating a premium of 19.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.06%, in the last five days YSG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $1.52 price level, adding 11.63% to its value on the day. Yatsen Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of -29.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.59% in past 5-day. Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) showed a performance of -28.64% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.96 to the stock, which implies a rise of 91.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.36 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.61. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1453.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -778.95% for stock’s current value.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Yatsen Holding Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -77.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 85.44% while that of industry is 8.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 45.50% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $256.46 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $219.74 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $304.9 million and $223.53 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -15.90% while estimating it to be -1.70% for the next quarter.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.85% institutions for Yatsen Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at YSG for having 22.09 million shares of worth $84.16 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 13.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51.47 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder International Equity Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.75 million shares of worth $4.57 million or 0.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.5 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.72 million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.