Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Is Now -0.53% Below Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In recent trading session, Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $94.13 trading at -$10.05 or -9.65% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.55B. That most recent trading price of XYL’s stock is at a discount of -47.43% from its 52-week high price of $138.78 and is indicating a discount of -0.53% from its 52-week low price of $94.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Xylem Inc. (XYL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.62 in the current quarter.

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.65%, in the last five days XYL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $94.13 price level, adding 11.34% to its value on the day. Xylem Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.60% in past 5-day. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) showed a performance of -10.87% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $119.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.14% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $80.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $134.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -42.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.01% for stock’s current value.

Xylem Inc. (XYL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Xylem Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.90% while that of industry is 22.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -23.50% in the current quarter and calculating 1.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.32 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.27 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -36.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.77%.

XYL Dividends

Xylem Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.34% institutions for Xylem Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at XYL for having 18.87 million shares of worth $2.33 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.13 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.08 million shares of worth $628.85 million or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.07 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $502.9 million in the company or a holder of 2.25% of company’s stock.