With 8.51% Distance From Low, Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) saw 2.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $141.29 trading at -$1.33 or -0.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $253.62B. That most recent trading price of DIS’s stock is at a discount of -43.69% from its 52-week high price of $203.02 and is indicating a premium of 8.51% from its 52-week low price of $129.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 13.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Walt Disney Company (DIS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.61 in the current quarter.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.93%, in the last five days DIS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $141.29 price level, adding 2.35% to its value on the day. The Walt Disney Company’s shares saw a change of -7.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.75% in past 5-day. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) showed a performance of -9.02% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $191.46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.2% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $126.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $220.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -55.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.82% for stock’s current value.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.67 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $17.65 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 170.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 41.49%.

DIS Dividends

The Walt Disney Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.54% institutions for The Walt Disney Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DIS for having 137.57 million shares of worth $23.27 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 119.8 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.27 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 51.35 million shares of worth $8.69 billion or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38.16 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.46 billion in the company or a holder of 2.10% of company’s stock.