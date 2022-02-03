With 33.08% Distance From Low, Is Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) saw 1.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.90 trading at -$0.51 or -11.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.65M. That closing price of INDO’s stock is at a discount of -137.18% from its 52-week high price of $9.25 and is indicating a premium of 33.08% from its 52-week low price of $2.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.56%, in the last five days INDO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/27/22 when the stock touched $3.90 price level, adding 57.65% to its value on the day. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s shares saw a change of 39.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 39.29% in past 5-day. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) showed a performance of 37.02% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -105.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -105.13% for stock’s current value.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.53% while that of industry is 10.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -52.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 78.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.27% institutions for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at INDO for having 17800.0 shares of worth $79655.0. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 2073.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9276.0.