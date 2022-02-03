Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Drops -0.46%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $50.18 trading at -$0.23 or -0.46% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $43.12B. That most recent trading price of WBA’s stock is at a discount of -13.69% from its 52-week high price of $57.05 and is indicating a premium of 13.07% from its 52-week low price of $43.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.46%, in the last five days WBA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/03/22 when the stock touched $50.18 price level, adding 1.55% to its value on the day. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.31% in past 5-day. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) showed a performance of -4.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.21 million shares which calculate 2.4 days to cover the short interests.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.71% while that of industry is 11.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.00% in the current quarter and calculating 11.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $32.74 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $32.8 billion in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2022. Company posted $36.31 billion and $32.78 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -9.80% while estimating it to be 0.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.73%.

WBA Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.79%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.91 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.10%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.09% institutions for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WBA for having 60.18 million shares of worth $2.83 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 55.04 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.59 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 20.77 million shares of worth $977.45 million or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.08 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $709.52 million in the company or a holder of 1.74% of company’s stock.