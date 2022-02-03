UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) Is Down -23.29 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In recent trading session, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) saw 2.86 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.42 trading at -$0.29 or -6.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.62B. That most recent trading price of UWMC’s stock is at a discount of -181.67% from its 52-week high price of $12.45 and is indicating a discount of -5.88% from its 52-week low price of $4.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.14 in the current quarter.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.16%, in the last five days UWMC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/31/22 when the stock touched $4.42 price level, adding 14.51% to its value on the day. UWM Holdings Corporation’s shares saw a change of -20.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.13% in past 5-day. UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) showed a performance of -23.29% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.01% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -103.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.43% for stock’s current value.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $661.73 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $655.19 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 354.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -14.15%.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 01 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.56% institutions for UWM Holdings Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at UWMC for having 7.16 million shares of worth $49.78 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.01 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.38 million shares of worth $16.51 million or 2.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.82 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.66 million in the company or a holder of 1.81% of company’s stock.