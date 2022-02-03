Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) Gained 1.51% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) saw 8.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.69 trading at -$0.07 or -2.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $698.75M. That closing price of UEC’s stock is at a discount of -115.24% from its 52-week high price of $5.79 and is indicating a premium of 37.17% from its 52-week low price of $1.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.54%, in the last five days UEC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $2.69 price level, adding 6.6% to its value on the day. Uranium Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of -19.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.51% in past 5-day. Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) showed a performance of -27.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.54 million shares which calculate 2.23 days to cover the short interests.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Uranium Energy Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 28.10% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.57% while that of industry is 12.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.50% during past 5 years.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.03% institutions for Uranium Energy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at UEC for having 14.88 million shares of worth $45.4 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 14.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.59 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10.99 million shares of worth $40.89 million or 4.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $33.19 million in the company or a holder of 4.07% of company’s stock.