United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Stock Plunged -22.10% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.08 trading at $0.31 or 17.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.39M. That closing price of UTME’s stock is at a discount of -5060.1% from its 52-week high price of $107.33 and is indicating a premium of 26.92% from its 52-week low price of $1.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 220.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 17.51%, in the last five days UTME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $2.08 price level, adding 9.57% to its value on the day. United Time Technology Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -22.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.18% in past 5-day. United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) showed a performance of -28.64% in past 30-days.

UTME Dividends

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.41% institutions for United Time Technology Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at UTME for having 15801.0 shares of worth $81849.0. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 12403.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64247.0.