UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Has Recovered 30.24% So Far, But Another -25.79% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In recent trading session, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw 0.95 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.67 trading at $0.14 or 0.66% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $76.85B. That most recent trading price of UBS’s stock is at a premium of 0.19% from its 52-week high price of $20.63 and is indicating a premium of 30.24% from its 52-week low price of $14.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For UBS Group AG (UBS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.31 in the current quarter.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.66%, in the last five days UBS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/03/22 when the stock touched $20.67 price level, subtracting -0.05% to its value on the day. UBS Group AG’s shares saw a change of 14.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.20% in past 5-day. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) showed a performance of 13.30% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.04 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.29% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $18.74 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -25.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.34% for stock’s current value.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that UBS Group AG is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.94% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -44.60% in the current quarter and calculating -19.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.12 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 54.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.61%.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.96% institutions for UBS Group AG that are currently holding shares of the company. Norges Bank Investment Management is the top institutional holder at UBS for having 171.14 million shares of worth $2.42 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 4.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 141.3 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.25 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 83.19 million shares of worth $1.33 billion or 2.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 42.02 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $762.59 million in the company or a holder of 1.09% of company’s stock.