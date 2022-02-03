Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Drops -6.85 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw 20.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at -$0.01 or -4.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $109.26M. That closing price of TNXP’s stock is at a discount of -821.74% from its 52-week high price of $2.12 and is indicating a premium of 13.04% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 17.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.81%, in the last five days TNXP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $0.23 price level, adding 10.85% to its value on the day. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of -36.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.85% in past 5-day. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) showed a performance of -43.08% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1204.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1204.35% for stock’s current value.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 54.55% while that of industry is 17.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.00% in the current quarter and calculating 28.60% increase in the next quarter.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.76% institutions for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TNXP for having 27.32 million shares of worth $16.42 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 16.01 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.62 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.33 million shares of worth $5.61 million or 1.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.18 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.51 million in the company or a holder of 1.65% of company’s stock.