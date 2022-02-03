The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Is Currently -11.47% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In recent trading session, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.99 trading at $0.89 or 2.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $33.86B. That most recent trading price of KR’s stock is at a discount of -11.47% from its 52-week high price of $50.15 and is indicating a premium of 28.87% from its 52-week low price of $32.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 7.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Kroger Co. (KR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 15 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.71 in the current quarter.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.01%, in the last five days KR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/03/22 when the stock touched $44.99 price level, adding 0.27% to its value on the day. The Kroger Co.’s shares saw a change of -2.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.63% in past 5-day. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) showed a performance of -2.41% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $45.91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $34.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $56.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -24.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.43% for stock’s current value.

The Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Kroger Co. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.58% while that of industry is 24.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -12.30% in the current quarter and calculating -2.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $32.68 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $42.52 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 60.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.58%.

KR Dividends

The Kroger Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.85% institutions for The Kroger Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at KR for having 74.36 million shares of worth $3.01 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 67.45 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.73 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 19.03 million shares of worth $769.33 million or 2.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $536.83 million in the company or a holder of 1.81% of company’s stock.