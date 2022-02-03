Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Falls -297.90% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $8.54?

In recent trading session, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) saw 2.23 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.54 trading at -$0.19 or -2.18% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.88B. That most recent trading price of TEVA’s stock is at a discount of -55.74% from its 52-week high price of $13.30 and is indicating a premium of 9.48% from its 52-week low price of $7.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 9.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 16 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.73 in the current quarter.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.18%, in the last five days TEVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $8.54 price level, adding 2.51% to its value on the day. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s shares saw a change of 8.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.80% in past 5-day. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) showed a performance of 4.80% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.28% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.39% for stock’s current value.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -0.39% while that of industry is 2.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.29 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.96 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $4.45 billion and $4.02 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -3.70% while estimating it to be -1.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -297.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.70%.

TEVA Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.02% institutions for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at TEVA for having 118.88 million shares of worth $1.16 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc, which was holding about 42.79 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $416.77 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 41.98 million shares of worth $408.91 million or 3.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33.09 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $322.31 million in the company or a holder of 3.00% of company’s stock.