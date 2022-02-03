TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Down -89.33% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) saw 11.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.45 trading at -$0.05 or -9.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.98M. That closing price of PETZ’s stock is at a discount of -3126.67% from its 52-week high price of $14.52 and is indicating a premium of 13.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 15.77 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.53%, in the last five days PETZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $0.45 price level, adding 20.28% to its value on the day. TDH Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -88.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.02% in past 5-day. TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) showed a performance of -89.33% in past 30-days.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.90% during past 5 years.

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.53% institutions for TDH Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at PETZ for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.15 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 38491.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49268.0.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 57670.0 shares of worth $0.3 million or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27024.0 shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.