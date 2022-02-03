TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Has Recovered -96.23 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -2972.97% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw 15.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.96 trading at $0.13 or 4.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.73B. That closing price of TAL’s stock is at a discount of -2972.97% from its 52-week high price of $90.96 and is indicating a premium of 23.65% from its 52-week low price of $2.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 14.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.59%, in the last five days TAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $2.96 price level, adding 4.21% to its value on the day. TAL Education Group’s shares saw a change of -24.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.25% in past 5-day. TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) showed a performance of -22.31% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $85.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2771.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.24% for stock’s current value.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TAL Education Group is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -48.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 185.71% while that of industry is 23.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -94.40% in the current quarter and calculating 125.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.31 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.46 billion in the next quarter that will end on Aug 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.10% during past 5 years.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 20 and April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.77% institutions for TAL Education Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at TAL for having 24.27 million shares of worth $117.48 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 22.07 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $106.8 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 15.27 million shares of worth $81.25 million or 3.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.52 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $46.09 million in the company or a holder of 2.14% of company’s stock.