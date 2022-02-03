Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) At $64.32: What To Do?

In last trading session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) saw 15.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $64.32 trading at -$5.3 or -7.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.68B. That closing price of RIVN’s stock is at a discount of -179.03% from its 52-week high price of $179.47 and is indicating a premium of 22.26% from its 52-week low price of $50.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 24.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.61%, in the last five days RIVN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $64.32 price level, adding 9.99% to its value on the day. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.72% in past 5-day. Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) showed a performance of -37.38% in past 30-days.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $61.67 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $380.53 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.22% institutions for Rivian Automotive Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.