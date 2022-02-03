Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Is Currently -105.73% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In recent trading session, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.89 trading at -$0.04 or -0.71% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $859.15M. That most recent trading price of PBI’s stock is at a discount of -105.73% from its 52-week high price of $10.06 and is indicating a premium of 2.66% from its 52-week low price of $4.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.71%, in the last five days PBI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/31/22 when the stock touched $4.89 price level, adding 20.75% to its value on the day. Pitney Bowes Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.00% in past 5-day. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) showed a performance of -26.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.24 million shares which calculate 6.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.14% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -84.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.25% for stock’s current value.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $962.98 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $940.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.03 billion and $873.86 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -6.40% while estimating it to be 7.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.70% during past 5 years.

PBI Dividends

Pitney Bowes Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 28 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.06%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.20 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 6.26%.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.39% institutions for Pitney Bowes Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PBI for having 23.41 million shares of worth $168.81 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 19.45 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $140.22 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.06 million shares of worth $76.79 million or 6.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.72 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $34.02 million in the company or a holder of 2.68% of company’s stock.