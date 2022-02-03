Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) 27.27% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.55 trading at $0.02 or 3.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.00M. That closing price of PT’s stock is at a discount of -443.64% from its 52-week high price of $2.99 and is indicating a premium of 27.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 765.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.28%, in the last five days PT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $0.55 price level, adding 11.29% to its value on the day. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 24.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.39% in past 5-day. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) showed a performance of 17.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.41 million shares which calculate 2.02 days to cover the short interests.

PT Dividends

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.45% institutions for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at PT for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 31349.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31349.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7937.0 shares of worth $6090.0 or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6075.0 shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4661.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.