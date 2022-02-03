Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Is Now 17.93% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.75 trading at -$0.04 or -0.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $846.59M. That closing price of PAYA’s stock is at a discount of -111.7% from its 52-week high price of $14.29 and is indicating a premium of 17.93% from its 52-week low price of $5.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.59%, in the last five days PAYA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $6.75 price level, adding 1.6% to its value on the day. Paya Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.21% in past 5-day. Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) showed a performance of -3.30% in past 30-days.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Paya Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -35.42% while that of industry is -1.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 12.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.99 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $64.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $54 million and $55.3 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.50% while estimating it to be 16.60% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -108.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.78%.

PAYA Dividends

Paya Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.12% institutions for Paya Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. GTCR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PAYA for having 45.23 million shares of worth $491.69 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 34.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.85 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $85.31 million.

On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.5 million shares of worth $38.05 million or 2.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.0 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $28.93 million in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.