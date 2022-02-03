Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Could Shrink By -31.73% Or More

In last trading session, Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) saw 1.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.55 trading at -$0.04 or -1.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $603.14M. That closing price of OUST’s stock is at a discount of -359.15% from its 52-week high price of $16.30 and is indicating a premium of 19.44% from its 52-week low price of $2.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.11%, in the last five days OUST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $3.55 price level, adding 2.47% to its value on the day. Ouster Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.26% in past 5-day. Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) showed a performance of -34.26% in past 30-days.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -106.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.88% institutions for Ouster Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tao Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at OUST for having 11.25 million shares of worth $82.37 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.07 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66.42 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.19 million shares of worth $23.35 million or 1.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.82 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $20.62 million in the company or a holder of 1.64% of company’s stock.