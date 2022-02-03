OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Currently -1165.92% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.79 trading at -$0.19 or -9.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $697.19M. That closing price of OCFT’s stock is at a discount of -1165.92% from its 52-week high price of $22.66 and is indicating a premium of 3.35% from its 52-week low price of $1.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.60%, in the last five days OCFT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $1.79 price level, adding 13.94% to its value on the day. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -27.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.28% in past 5-day. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) showed a performance of -28.69% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.70 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.40. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -145.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -50.84% for stock’s current value.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -66.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.73% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating -7.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $203.96 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $158.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $163.79 million and $126.57 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.50% while estimating it to be 25.20% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.19%.

OCFT Dividends

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 31 and February 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.22% institutions for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at OCFT for having 14.32 million shares of worth $58.73 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 9.77 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.04 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.16 million shares of worth $35.39 million or 2.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.92 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $32.46 million in the company or a holder of 2.03% of company’s stock.