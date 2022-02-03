Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Is Currently -53.73% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) saw 2.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $191.24 trading at -$10.18 or -5.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $28.35B. That closing price of OKTA’s stock is at a discount of -53.73% from its 52-week high price of $294.00 and is indicating a premium of 10.13% from its 52-week low price of $171.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.05%, in the last five days OKTA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $191.24 price level, adding 5.15% to its value on the day. Okta Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.41% in past 5-day. Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) showed a performance of -14.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.97 million shares which calculate 3.5 days to cover the short interests.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Okta Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -572.73% while that of industry is 17.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -500.00% in the current quarter and calculating -100.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

24 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $359.82 million for the same. And 22 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $374.82 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -17.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

OKTA Dividends

Okta Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.59% institutions for Okta Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at OKTA for having 12.6 million shares of worth $2.99 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 10.85 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.58 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.32 million shares of worth $1.03 billion or 2.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.06 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $962.69 million in the company or a holder of 2.73% of company’s stock.