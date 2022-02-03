NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV): -3.38% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In recent trading session, NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) saw 0.99 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.43 trading at -$0.07 or -0.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.77B. That most recent trading price of NOV’s stock is at a discount of -3.38% from its 52-week high price of $18.02 and is indicating a premium of 34.25% from its 52-week low price of $11.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NOV Inc. (NOV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.40%, in the last five days NOV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/03/22 when the stock touched $17.43 price level, adding 1.13% to its value on the day. NOV Inc.’s shares saw a change of 29.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.87% in past 5-day. NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) showed a performance of 21.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.57 million shares which calculate 2.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.7% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -40.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 31.15% for stock’s current value.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NOV Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 35.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -47.22% while that of industry is 10.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.46 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.51 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 53.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 41.00%.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.37% institutions for NOV Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management Llc is the top institutional holder at NOV for having 40.8 million shares of worth $534.88 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 37.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $487.65 million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 24.8 million shares of worth $347.67 million or 6.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $145.72 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.