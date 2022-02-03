NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Currently -0.24% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In recent trading session, NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw 0.97 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.59 trading at -$0.01 or -0.02% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.11B. That most recent trading price of NI’s stock is at a discount of -0.24% from its 52-week high price of $29.66 and is indicating a premium of 28.66% from its 52-week low price of $21.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.02%, in the last five days NI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/03/22 when the stock touched $29.59 price level, adding 0.47% to its value on the day. NiSource Inc.’s shares saw a change of 7.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.31% in past 5-day. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) showed a performance of 7.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.0 million shares which calculate 3.21 days to cover the short interests.

NiSource Inc. (NI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NiSource Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.27% while that of industry is 2.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.80% in the current quarter and calculating 5.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.51 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.64 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.21 billion and $1.55 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.80% while estimating it to be 5.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -121.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.52%.

NI Dividends

NiSource Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 15 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.97%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.88 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.08%.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.63% institutions for NiSource Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NI for having 50.05 million shares of worth $1.21 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 45.29 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.1 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 16.02 million shares of worth $388.23 million or 4.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $269.95 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.