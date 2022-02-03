Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Is Down -5.77% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In recent trading session, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $88.37 trading at -$12.58 or -12.46% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.29B. That most recent trading price of LITE’s stock is at a discount of -23.23% from its 52-week high price of $108.90 and is indicating a premium of 25.69% from its 52-week low price of $65.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 854.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.58 in the current quarter.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.46%, in the last five days LITE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/31/22 when the stock touched $88.37 price level, adding 12.94% to its value on the day. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.19% in past 5-day. Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) showed a performance of -5.77% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $113.21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.94% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $91.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $135.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.98% for stock’s current value.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lumentum Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.49% while that of industry is 20.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -20.60% in the current quarter and calculating -2.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $445.52 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $428.74 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 148.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 190.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.90%.

LITE Dividends

Lumentum Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.68% institutions for Lumentum Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at LITE for having 10.16 million shares of worth $848.41 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 14.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.67 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $557.52 million.

On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.56 million shares of worth $211.04 million or 3.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.05 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $169.47 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.