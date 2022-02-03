Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Lost -5.65% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.35 trading at -$0.35 or -2.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $875.36M. That closing price of KURA’s stock is at a discount of -169.29% from its 52-week high price of $35.95 and is indicating a premium of 13.93% from its 52-week low price of $11.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 797.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.55%, in the last five days KURA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/27/22 when the stock touched $13.35 price level, adding 6.84% to its value on the day. Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.65% in past 5-day. Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) showed a performance of -9.12% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $56.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -319.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -57.3% for stock’s current value.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kura Oncology Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -24.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -18.93% while that of industry is 8.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -20.00% in the current quarter and calculating -15.20% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.93%.

KURA Dividends

Kura Oncology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 105.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105.22% institutions for Kura Oncology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at KURA for having 6.22 million shares of worth $116.59 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $93.68 million.

On the other hand, Invesco American Franchise Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.15 million shares of worth $39.75 million or 3.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.98 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $37.11 million in the company or a holder of 2.98% of company’s stock.