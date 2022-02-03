Is Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s 3.03% Rise This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In recent trading session, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) saw 1.31 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $128.94 trading at $5.27 or 4.26% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $16.17B. That most recent trading price of CHKP’s stock is at a premium of 0.39% from its 52-week high price of $128.44 and is indicating a premium of 16.36% from its 52-week low price of $107.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 6 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.14 in the current quarter.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.26%, in the last five days CHKP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/03/22 when the stock touched $128.94 price level, adding 1.93% to its value on the day. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 6.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.59% in past 5-day. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) showed a performance of 6.25% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $131.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.1% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $100.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $153.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -18.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 22.44% for stock’s current value.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.21% while that of industry is 18.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1.40% in the current quarter and calculating 5.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

24 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $585.65 million for the same. And 24 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $527.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $563.8 million and $507.6 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.90% while estimating it to be 4.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.59%.

CHKP Dividends

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.95% institutions for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. is the top institutional holder at CHKP for having 7.48 million shares of worth $845.48 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.16 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $696.76 million.

On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Global Discovery Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.17 million shares of worth $258.95 million or 1.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.87 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $211.31 million in the company or a holder of 1.36% of company’s stock.