IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $26.00

In last trading session, IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) saw 3.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.49 trading at -$0.71 or -5.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.08B. That closing price of IONQ’s stock is at a discount of -212.45% from its 52-week high price of $35.90 and is indicating a premium of 38.47% from its 52-week low price of $7.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IonQ Inc. (IONQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.82%, in the last five days IONQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $11.49 price level, adding 7.34% to its value on the day. IonQ Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.28% in past 5-day. IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) showed a performance of -34.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.56 million shares which calculate 0.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -126.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -74.06% for stock’s current value.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.14 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.96% institutions for IonQ Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at IONQ for having 8.14 million shares of worth $84.63 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Levin Capital Strategies, LP, which was holding about 2.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.8 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.42 million shares of worth $6.33 million or 0.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12989.0 shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.