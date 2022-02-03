Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Has Recovered 34.67% To Date, But An Additional -13.75% Is Possible.

In recent trading session, Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.20 trading at -$0.57 or -2.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $98.15B. That most recent trading price of INFY’s stock is at a discount of -13.75% from its 52-week high price of $26.39 and is indicating a premium of 26.98% from its 52-week low price of $16.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 7.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Infosys Limited (INFY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 53 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 9 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 35 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.18 in the current quarter.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.40%, in the last five days INFY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $23.20 price level, adding 2.68% to its value on the day. Infosys Limited’s shares saw a change of -6.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.16% in past 5-day. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) showed a performance of -5.90% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.03% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $22.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $33.84. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -45.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.17% for stock’s current value.

Infosys Limited (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Infosys Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.39% while that of industry is 10.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5.90% in the current quarter and calculating 12.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.08 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.06 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.42% institutions for Infosys Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at INFY for having 57.76 million shares of worth $1.29 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 55.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.23 billion.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI India ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 29.74 million shares of worth $662.61 million or 0.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.37 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $498.37 million in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.