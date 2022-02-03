Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Is Down -30.97% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) saw 2.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.99 trading at -$0.62 or -13.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.56M. That closing price of IMMX’s stock is at a discount of -117.54% from its 52-week high price of $8.68 and is indicating a premium of 28.57% from its 52-week low price of $2.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.45%, in the last five days IMMX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $3.99 price level, adding 21.76% to its value on the day. Immix Biopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.39% in past 5-day. Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) showed a performance of -30.97% in past 30-days.

IMMX Dividends

Immix Biopharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.90% institutions for Immix Biopharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.