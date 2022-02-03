How To Know If GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Is Expensive At $2.77.

In last trading session, GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) saw 5.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.77 trading at -$0.04 or -1.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $779.42M. That closing price of GOCO’s stock is at a discount of -455.23% from its 52-week high price of $15.38 and is indicating a premium of 19.49% from its 52-week low price of $2.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.42%, in the last five days GOCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $2.77 price level, adding 5.14% to its value on the day. GoHealth Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.60% in past 5-day. GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) showed a performance of -29.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.4 million shares which calculate 2.17 days to cover the short interests.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GoHealth Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -69.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -82.47% while that of industry is 14.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 80.50% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 40.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $630.61 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $255.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $445.92 million and $204.18 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 41.40% while estimating it to be 25.10% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 55.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 54.00%.

GOCO Dividends

GoHealth Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 111.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 113.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 111.99% institutions for GoHealth Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at GOCO for having 40.68 million shares of worth $204.64 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 35.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harris Associates L.P., which was holding about 14.18 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $71.35 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.27 million shares of worth $11.42 million or 1.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.16 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11.66 million in the company or a holder of 1.88% of company’s stock.