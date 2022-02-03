Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -1.29% Last Month.

In recent trading session, Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $74.10 trading at $1.94 or 2.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.63B. That most recent trading price of HOLX’s stock is at a discount of -14.71% from its 52-week high price of $85.00 and is indicating a premium of 18.89% from its 52-week low price of $60.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hologic Inc. (HOLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.22 in the current quarter.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.68%, in the last five days HOLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/03/22 when the stock touched $74.10 price level, subtracting -0.94% to its value on the day. Hologic Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.78% in past 5-day. Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) showed a performance of -1.29% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $85.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.13% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $75.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $95.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -28.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.21% for stock’s current value.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hologic Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -54.93% while that of industry is 15.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -57.30% in the current quarter and calculating -65.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -30.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.13 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $957.23 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 71.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.70%.

HOLX Dividends

Hologic Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.79% institutions for Hologic Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at HOLX for having 41.95 million shares of worth $3.1 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 16.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 27.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.04 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 13.19 million shares of worth $973.84 million or 5.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.16 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $528.44 million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.