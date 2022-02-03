GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Adds 21.29% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) saw 5.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.50 trading at $1.08 or 31.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $154.12M. That closing price of GWGH’s stock is at a discount of -142.22% from its 52-week high price of $10.90 and is indicating a premium of 47.56% from its 52-week low price of $2.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 60410.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 23.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 31.58%, in the last five days GWGH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $4.50 price level, adding 19.35% to its value on the day. GWG Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.29% in past 5-day. GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) showed a performance of -53.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37580.0 shares which calculate 2.66 days to cover the short interests.

GWG Holdings Inc. (GWGH) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -23,760.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $24.01 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $21.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2019. Company posted $24.32 million and $16.65 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.30% while estimating it to be 30.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -400.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

GWGH Dividends

GWG Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 86.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.53% institutions for GWG Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at GWGH for having 70990.0 shares of worth $0.71 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 28002.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.28 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 13560.0 shares of worth $0.14 million or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7372.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $74825.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.