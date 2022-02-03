GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Has Recovered 61.52% So Far, But Another 0.04% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) saw 3.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $100.04 trading at -$12.56 or -11.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.30B. That closing price of GME’s stock is at a discount of -248.36% from its 52-week high price of $348.50 and is indicating a premium of 61.52% from its 52-week low price of $38.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GameStop Corp. (GME), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 4.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.78 in the current quarter.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.15%, in the last five days GME remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $100.04 price level, adding 14.24% to its value on the day. GameStop Corp.’s shares saw a change of -32.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.12% in past 5-day. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) showed a performance of -34.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.61 million shares which calculate 3.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $56.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -78.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $100.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 0.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 77.01% for stock’s current value.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GameStop Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -31.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.29% while that of industry is 25.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -41.80% in the current quarter and calculating 11.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.25 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.35 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.50% during past 5 years.

GME Dividends

GameStop Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.41% institutions for GameStop Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at GME for having 5.94 million shares of worth $1.04 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.15 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $902.94 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.85 million shares of worth $323.74 million or 2.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.68 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $307.75 million in the company or a holder of 2.20% of company’s stock.