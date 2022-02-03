Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Adds 48.36% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) saw 38.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.24 trading at $0.03 or 16.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.78M. That closing price of XCUR’s stock is at a discount of -1079.17% from its 52-week high price of $2.83 and is indicating a premium of 41.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 6.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Exicure Inc. (XCUR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.43%, in the last five days XCUR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $0.24 price level, adding 7.66% to its value on the day. Exicure Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 48.36% in past 5-day. Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) showed a performance of 8.62% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.40. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -66.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -66.67% for stock’s current value.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Exicure Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -82.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -142.86% while that of industry is 8.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -7.10% in the current quarter and calculating 14.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -88.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.25 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $140k and $1.64 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1,507.10% while estimating it to be 52.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.30% during past 5 years.

XCUR Dividends

Exicure Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.21% institutions for Exicure Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited is the top institutional holder at XCUR for having 7.33 million shares of worth $8.79 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 16.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Abingworth, LLP, which was holding about 6.98 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.37 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.64 million shares of worth $1.97 million or 3.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.19 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.