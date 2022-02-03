Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Could Actually Go To $42.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.16 trading at -$0.2 or -0.79% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.73B. That most recent trading price of ELAN’s stock is at a discount of -49.01% from its 52-week high price of $37.49 and is indicating a premium of 2.7% from its 52-week low price of $24.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.17 in the current quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.79%, in the last five days ELAN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/31/22 when the stock touched $25.16 price level, adding 3.56% to its value on the day. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -10.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.59% in past 5-day. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) showed a performance of -10.23% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.58% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -66.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.24% for stock’s current value.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 114.89% while that of industry is -6.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.11 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.25 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.14 billion and $1.24 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -2.90% while estimating it to be 0.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -792.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.00%.

ELAN Dividends

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 103.25% institutions for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at ELAN for having 46.97 million shares of worth $1.5 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 40.86 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.3 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 13.94 million shares of worth $444.66 million or 2.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.78 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $420.2 million in the company or a holder of 2.70% of company’s stock.