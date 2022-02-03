DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) At $25.06: What To Do?

In recent trading session, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.06 trading at -$2.17 or -7.97% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.16B. That most recent trading price of DV’s stock is at a discount of -93.22% from its 52-week high price of $48.42 and is indicating a premium of 12.45% from its 52-week low price of $21.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.97%, in the last five days DV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $25.06 price level, adding 13.02% to its value on the day. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.08% in past 5-day. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) showed a performance of -16.93% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.70 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.53% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $29.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $44.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -75.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.72% for stock’s current value.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $100.75 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $89.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.70%.

DV Dividends

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.31% institutions for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Providence Equity Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at DV for having 91.6 million shares of worth $3.13 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 57.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, which was holding about 13.84 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $472.86 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.56 million shares of worth $101.19 million or 1.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.02 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $40.43 million in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.