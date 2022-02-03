Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Down -0.26% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.01?

In last trading session, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.77 trading at -$0.23 or -5.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.18B. That closing price of DOMA’s stock is at a discount of -181.43% from its 52-week high price of $10.61 and is indicating a premium of 12.2% from its 52-week low price of $3.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 999.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.75%, in the last five days DOMA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $3.77 price level, adding 8.72% to its value on the day. Doma Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.26% in past 5-day. Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) showed a performance of -26.80% in past 30-days.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $125.89 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $150.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

DOMA Dividends

Doma Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.77% institutions for Doma Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. StepStone Group LP is the top institutional holder at DOMA for having 14.88 million shares of worth $110.11 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Eminence Capital, LP, which was holding about 9.92 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.41 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.24 million shares of worth $16.59 million or 0.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.71 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.63 million in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.