Does Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW) Look Expensive At $0.29? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW) saw 3.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.29 trading at -$0.42 or -59.23% at ring of the bell on the day. That closing price of RDBXW’s stock is at a discount of -1417.24% from its 52-week high price of $4.40 and is indicating a discount of -65.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 223.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBXW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -59.23%, in the last five days RDBXW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 01/27/22 when the stock touched $0.29 price level, adding 63.29% to its value on the day. Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s shares saw a change of -72.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -60.57% in past 5-day. Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW) showed a performance of -68.54% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -11968.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5072.41% for stock’s current value.

RDBXW Dividends

Redbox Entertainment Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW)’s Major holders