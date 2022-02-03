Does ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Look Expensive At $5.29? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) saw 1.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.29 trading at -$0.27 or -4.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $757.74M. That closing price of GWH’s stock is at a discount of -446.69% from its 52-week high price of $28.92 and is indicating a premium of 6.43% from its 52-week low price of $4.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 836.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.86%, in the last five days GWH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $5.29 price level, adding 8.79% to its value on the day. ESS Tech Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.99% in past 5-day. ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) showed a performance of -54.00% in past 30-days.

GWH Dividends

ESS Tech Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.12% institutions for ESS Tech Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP is the top institutional holder at GWH for having 0.88 million shares of worth $8.76 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Verition Fund Management, LLC, which was holding about 26000.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.26 million.