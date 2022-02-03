Does Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) Look Expensive At $50.58? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) saw 1.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $50.58 trading at $0.08 or 0.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $92.51B. That most recent trading price of MO’s stock is at a discount of -3.97% from its 52-week high price of $52.59 and is indicating a premium of 18.53% from its 52-week low price of $41.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Altria Group Inc. (MO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.08 in the current quarter.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.15%, in the last five days MO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 01/31/22 when the stock touched $50.58 price level, adding 0.96% to its value on the day. Altria Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.08% in past 5-day. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) showed a performance of 5.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.1 million shares which calculate 1.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $53.62 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $45.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $68.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -34.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.03% for stock’s current value.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Altria Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.21% while that of industry is 1.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 9.10% in the current quarter and calculating 5.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.99 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.95 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $5.05 billion and $4.98 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.30% while estimating it to be -0.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 470.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.32%.

MO Dividends

Altria Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 7.13%, the share has a forward dividend of 3.60 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 6.09%.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.17% institutions for Altria Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MO for having 153.23 million shares of worth $6.97 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 126.09 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.74 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 52.09 million shares of worth $2.37 billion or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 41.78 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.9 billion in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.