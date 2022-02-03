Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Plunges -7.05% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) saw 3.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.45 trading at $0.03 or 5.69% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $51.91M. That most recent trading price of CRBP’s stock is at a discount of -788.89% from its 52-week high price of $4.00 and is indicating a premium of 11.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.69%, in the last five days CRBP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $0.45 price level, adding 9.82% to its value on the day. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.05% in past 5-day. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) showed a performance of -36.64% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.82 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.27% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $0.96 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -566.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -113.33% for stock’s current value.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -68.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 71.13% while that of industry is 17.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -10.00% in the current quarter and calculating 21.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -71.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $230k for the same. Company posted $658k and $648k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -38.20% during past 5 years.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.23% institutions for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at CRBP for having 14.1 million shares of worth $14.38 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.47 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.58 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 14.56 million shares of worth $12.57 million or 11.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.52 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.59 million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.