Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) Stock Ripped 3.29% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In recent trading session, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) saw 1.15 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.51 trading at $0.0 or -0.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.68B. That most recent trading price of CIG’s stock is at a discount of -5.98% from its 52-week high price of $2.66 and is indicating a premium of 33.07% from its 52-week low price of $1.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.20%, in the last five days CIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the stock touched $2.51 price level, adding 2.71% to its value on the day. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s shares saw a change of 3.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.15% in past 5-day. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) showed a performance of 7.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.47 million shares which calculate 0.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.78 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.71% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.78 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.78. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -10.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.76% for stock’s current value.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -19.51% while that of industry is 2.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -83.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $203.59 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.00%.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 10.36%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.26 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.38%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.39% institutions for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CIG for having 53.78 million shares of worth $135.53 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., which was holding about 14.46 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.45 million.

On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 22.26 million shares of worth $50.1 million or 1.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.71 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.34 million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.