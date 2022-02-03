Buy, Sell Or Hold Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) At $1.68?

In last trading session, Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) saw 2.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.68 trading at $0.11 or 7.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $41.93M. That closing price of VCNX’s stock is at a discount of -469.05% from its 52-week high price of $9.56 and is indicating a premium of 46.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.01%, in the last five days VCNX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/02/22 when the stock touched $1.68 price level, adding 9.19% to its value on the day. Vaccinex Inc.’s shares saw a change of 61.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 51.35% in past 5-day. Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) showed a performance of 51.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.36 million shares which calculate 2.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -316.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -316.67% for stock’s current value.

Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 44.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50k for the same.

VCNX Dividends

Vaccinex Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.50% institutions for Vaccinex Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VCNX for having 0.62 million shares of worth $1.35 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P., which was holding about 0.4 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.85 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.48 million shares of worth $1.04 million or 1.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.29 million in the company or a holder of 0.43% of company’s stock.