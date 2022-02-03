Buy, Sell Or Hold KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) At $26.09?

In recent trading session, KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) saw 1.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.09 trading at $0.28 or 1.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $23.85B. That most recent trading price of KEY’s stock is at a discount of -4.14% from its 52-week high price of $27.17 and is indicating a premium of 32.23% from its 52-week low price of $17.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.08%, in the last five days KEY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/03/22 when the stock touched $26.09 price level, subtracting -0.08% to its value on the day. KeyCorp’s shares saw a change of 11.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.26% in past 5-day. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) showed a performance of 9.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.61 million shares which calculate 2.06 days to cover the short interests.

KeyCorp (KEY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that KeyCorp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 31.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -17.56% while that of industry is -12.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1.80% in the current quarter and calculating -21.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.8 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.72 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.84 billion and $1.69 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -2.30% while estimating it to be 1.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -21.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.60%.

KEY Dividends

KeyCorp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 18 and April 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.02%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.78 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.44%.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.81% institutions for KeyCorp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at KEY for having 112.74 million shares of worth $2.44 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 81.95 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.77 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 27.02 million shares of worth $584.12 million or 2.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.68 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $504.57 million in the company or a holder of 2.33% of company’s stock.